Minute Maid’s frozen juices are being discontinued

NEW YORK (CNN) — Pour, or instead squeeze, one out for a childhood staple: Minute Maid’s frozen juices are soon disappearing from shelves after an 80-year run.

Coca-Cola, which owns Minute Maid, said in a statement Thursday that it’s exiting the frozen can category. That will result in its lineup of juice concentrates being discontinued in the coming months.

The changes are “in response to shifting consumer preferences,” a company spokesperson told CNN, noting that it’s “focusing on products that better match what our consumers want.”

Minute Maid sells frozen juices in a variety of flavors, including orange, lemonade, pink lemonade, raspberry lemonade and limeade. The products will last on shelves until supplies run out.

The concept, introduced by Vacuum Foods Corporation in 1946, was to have customers enjoy farm-fresh juice any time of the year, according to Coca-Cola’s website. The Minute Maid name, created three years later, implied the “convenience and ease of preparation” of the drink. Coca-Cola bought the company in 1960.

However, as refrigeration and pasteurization technology advanced in the following decades, the need for frozen juices fell out of popularity, replaced by fresh alternatives.

Minute Maid still sells fresh juices and even alcoholic versions. Despite industry troubles, Coca-Cola’s juice category gained market share last quarter bolstered by zero sugar flavors, per its latest earnings report.

But frozen juices continue to struggle: Category sales fell nearly 8% for the 52-weeks ending on January 24, according to market research firm NIQ.

The-CNN-Wire

