Man says he's never saved a human or a dog. But he did it anyways in Tennessee.

CARMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week's winter storm won't soon be forgotten — especially for first responders who got a call about a man who got trapped in an icy pond when he jumped in to try to save his dog.

They were afraid both the man and the dog were not going to make it, but thanks to quick thinking, both are alive and well.

Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher says a woman reported that her dog had fallen through the ice, and in a desperate attempt to save the beloved pet, her husband had also ended up in the frigid waters.

The situation changed quickly, prompting a sense of urgency among the first responders.

Animal control officer Derek Gannon was the first on the scene, faced with the challenge of rescuing a man and his dog from the icy pond. Time was of the essence, as both had been struggling in the water for a long time.

"I don't have any expertise in rescuing a human out of water. I don't have much on rescuing a dog out of water," Gannon said.

Greg Gamboa and his 130-pound St. Bernard and Pyrenees mix, Brandy, were clinging to life, their energy waning in the freezing waters.

Greg, unable to swim, was holding on to a makeshift rope — a water hose his wife had tied together to stay afloat.

Benton County Rescue Squad coming up with a quick plan to save both lives.

Captain Dewayne Presson says in his 40 years he has never responded to a call like this before.



The operation was not without challenges, with the rescue squad maneuvering a boat onto the frozen pond.

"Some of our guys were standing on it at one point and one of them actually broke through the ice and went almost waist deep when they were getting him out," said Lieutenant Jeff Pierce.



Although the responders couldn't get Greg and Brandy into the boat, they managed to secure both of them.

The successful rescue was nothing short of a miracle with Sheriff Ken Christopher saying that Greg Gamboa is recovering despite some soreness.

Brandy, after a visit to the vet, is reported to be doing well, with no serious issues beyond being cold and tired.