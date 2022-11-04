Missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef family reacts to her being found safe

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for a missing 19-year-old girl ended with great news not all that long ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Michaelle Van Kleef was found safe Friday evening

Lawrence and Amanda Van Kleef told NewsChannel 5 in a text: "Michaelle was found safe and wants some time to rebuild her life."

It was Sunday when the teen went missing. The family and community spent five days looking for her. Michaelle's parents say she was last seen when they all Facetimed on Sunday.

Michaelle was cooking and seemed happy. The teen was living on the same property she worked, which was at a dog training facility.

Before she got off the phone her parents say she told them all she was going on a walk.

This was the last time they say anyone has seen the teen.

On Monday, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office started the investigation.

Investigators say Michaelle left all her devices but took her wallet with ID and bank card.

They also say there is no evidence she was abducted at this time.

No word from the family or investigators on where and how Michaelle was found.