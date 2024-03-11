Missing 22-year-old Riley Strain last seen outside Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police were called to the Tempo Hotel for a report of a missing person on March 9.

Riley Strain, 22, was visiting from Missouri. He was last seen by his friends on March 8 after they were kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar at 301 Broadway. His friend Brayden said he lost sight of him after they got kicked out and began looking for him.

He is 6'5'' with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black and brown button up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black apple watch.

Officials say Brayden attempted to find Riley using Snapchat locations but could not see him in the area last reported by Snapchat. They called Riley multiple times, but it always went to voicemail.

Riley's parents drove into town from Springfield, Missouri when they found out about the incident — they gave the police as much information as possible to help find him.

Police say Riley's phone last pinged about 0.64 miles Southwest of a celltower located at 19 Oldham Street.

However, Police say they drove around this area and could not find Riley.

A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) call was put out by dispatch on all airs, and police have told Riley's parents about next steps — Riley's parents and friends are still on the lookout for him after his disappearance.

If you see him, please call 615-862-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information.