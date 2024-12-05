Missing 64-year-old Nashville man found dead in back seat of his vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 64-year-old Behori Gerardo, who was last seen at his place of work, RePublic High School has been found dead.
According to police, he was reported missing on November 22, with his phone last detected in the Opryland area.
He was found dead on Thursday, December 5 in the back seat of a vehicle where he had apparently been living.
The car was parked on Music Valley Drive and there were no signs of trauma.
