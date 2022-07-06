Watch Now
News

Actions

Missing 80-year-old kayaker found in Red River thanks to phone app

Clarksville woman saved
Clarksville Fire Rescue
Clarksville woman saved
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:15:45-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The daughter of an 80-year-old missing kayaker was able to locate her mother on Monday after using the Find My Phone app on her phone.

Clarksville Fire Rescue said they were dispatched late on the Fourth of July to search for some missing kayakers after the daughter of one of them called 911, worried about her mother and her companion.

After using the Find My Phone app, they were able to get her general location in the Red River. Rescue crews were then able to locate the couple less than an hour after the initial call was made.

They were found uninjured and transported to safety on CFR’s Air Boat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap