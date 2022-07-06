CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The daughter of an 80-year-old missing kayaker was able to locate her mother on Monday after using the Find My Phone app on her phone.

Clarksville Fire Rescue said they were dispatched late on the Fourth of July to search for some missing kayakers after the daughter of one of them called 911, worried about her mother and her companion.

After using the Find My Phone app, they were able to get her general location in the Red River. Rescue crews were then able to locate the couple less than an hour after the initial call was made.

They were found uninjured and transported to safety on CFR’s Air Boat.