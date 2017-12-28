Missing 82-Year-Old Last Seen In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials in Middle Tennessee said they’re searching for an 82-year-old woman last seen in Murfreesboro.

Joan Haynes worked at a home on Sawyer Drive where she was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she left in her 2007 white Ford Taurus with Tennessee license number 6DS24.

She was supposed to return to her daughter's home in Antioch, but never made it.

The car she’s driving was described as having numerous dents.

Her daughter said Haynes would usually drive from Murfreesboro to Readyville in Cannon County to check the mail at a family property before driving to Antioch.

Haynes was described as standing around 5’4’’ tall. She has dark hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, tan shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Nashville’s Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or their local law enforcement agency.