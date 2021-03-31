Menu

Missing, disabled woman dies in Louisville, Kentucky

Metro Nashville police
Police said Linda Hamilton and Joel Hamilton, both age 69, may be traveling in their 2002 white Cadillac Deville with Tennessee tag F0828J.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 22:31:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials say a missing Nashville woman died in Louisville, Kentucky.

Linda Hamilton and her husband Joel Hamilton, both 69 years old and both intellectually disabled, went missing from St. Thomas Midtown on March 12 when Joel removed her from the hospital after treatment.

Police say after learning that Joel Hamilton had returned to the couple’s Crockett Street residence, detectives located him there and learned that they had driven to Louisville where Linda Hamilton had died in a hotel.

Linda died on March 22. The coroner in Kentucky ruled that she died of medical complications.

