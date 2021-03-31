Missing, disabled woman dies in Louisville, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials say a missing Nashville woman died in Louisville, Kentucky.

Linda Hamilton and her husband Joel Hamilton, both 69 years old and both intellectually disabled, went missing from St. Thomas Midtown on March 12 when Joel removed her from the hospital after treatment.

Police say after learning that Joel Hamilton had returned to the couple’s Crockett Street residence, detectives located him there and learned that they had driven to Louisville where Linda Hamilton had died in a hotel.

Linda died on March 22. The coroner in Kentucky ruled that she died of medical complications.