Missing man's truck found in Cumberland River with body inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The vehicle of a man who has been missing for weeks was found in the Cumberland River by a boat dock Monday afternoon, and an unidentified body was found inside the truck.

Clarksville police were notified of a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp by Lindsay Bussick, who works with Chaos Divers, a company located in southern Illinois.

The vehicle that divers located was a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck which belonged to Jason Spencer, a man who was reported missing by his son on Nov. 14.

A deceased person was found inside the truck, but the body has not been positively identified, says Clarksville police. Mr. Spencer's family has been notified of the discovery.

The truck was removed from the river around 3:30 p.m., and the recovered body will be taken to the medical examiner's office.

There is no indication of foul play at this time and this investigation is ongoing, says Clarksville police.

