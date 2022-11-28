Watch Now
Missing Murfreesboro mom found dead in Michigan, police say

Murfreesboro Police Department
Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 28, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A missing Murfreesboro mom was found dead in the trunk of a car in Michigan, police say.

Michigan State Police confirmed Eleni Kassa was the person found in the trunk of a car involved in an officer-involved shooting, crash, and chase in Dearborn.

Family reported Kassa missing on Nov. 18 after she didn't pick up her child from school. Her car and tag were identified in Ohio and later just outside of Detroit.

Dearborn Police Department officers attempted to stop Kassa's vehicle Sunday afternoon. The car crashed and shots were fired. Kassa was later discovered dead in the trunk.

Her girlfriend, Dominque Hardwick, also died, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Prior to the incident over the weekend, police had identified Hardwick as a suspect.

The Murfreesboro police investigation is still ongoing.

