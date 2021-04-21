Missing Nashville man found dead in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — The body of a missing Nashville man was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, prompting a joint investigation into his death.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a call of a body found on Interstate 65 near the 15 mile marker around 12:30 p.m.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Patrick Jamal Washington of Nashville. KSP officials say he appeared to have been shot.

Washington was reported missing out of Nashville on Monday and his death is being investigated by Nashville Metro Police Department. KSP Detectives are conducting a joint investigation with Nashville Metro Police Department in reference to the death.