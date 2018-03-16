Missing Rutherford County 26-Year-Old Confirmed Dead

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 41°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - An investigation has gotten underway in Rutherford County after officials confirmed the death of a missing woman.
Reports stated 26-year-old Katelyn Elizabeth Ervin was reported missing by her family on February 27.
Details of her death were not released. Sheriff’s Detective Steve Craig has been investigating and said further details could not be given at this time.
“Katelyn’s death is not related to any other missing person case or any other death case in Rutherford County,” Craig said.
Stay with NewsChannel 5 for the latest information on this developing story.