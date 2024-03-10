Missing Rutherford County child found safe after multi-day search

Seven-year-old Iris Crum has been found safe in Texas according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI first announced Iris' disappearance from the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro on March 1, 2024.

The TBI posted the update on X early Sunday morning. Iris' non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda, has been taken into custody.

UPDATE: We are happy to pass along that Iris Crum has been located in Texas and is safe! Khaila Czereda is in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is made available.