Missing Rutherford County child found safe after multi-day search

Seven-year-old Iris Crum has been found safe in Texas according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI first announced Iris' disappearance from the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro on March 1, 2024.
The TBI posted the update on X early Sunday morning. Iris' non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda, has been taken into custody.
UPDATE: We are happy to pass along that Iris Crum has been located in Texas and is safe! Khaila Czereda is in custody.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2024
As always, thank you for sharing and helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/Z9iSUnIG2S
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is made available.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp