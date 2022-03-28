Missing Rutherford County man found dead on Poole Knobs Island

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bobby Campbell was reported missing on Tuesday, March 22 to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Since the initial missing person's report was filed for Campbell, deputies walked the area near his home on Weakley Lane looking for him every day. The search included the K9 units as well as drones.

According to police, 53-year-old Campbell was found deceased on Poole Knobs Island Sunday, March 27 by campers in the area. Detective Christian Wrather reported that the body was found near the Poole Knobs Recreation Area Boat Ramp.

Campbell was transported to the Rutherford County Medical Examiner's office. Wrather notified Campbell's family.

Detective Wrather gave a statement on the incident, "No signs of foul play were observed."

Sergeant Bryant Gregory reported that deputies were called to the scene on Sunday morning alongside La Vergne Police Department, La Vergne Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service's Special Operations Response Team and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Members of the La Vergne Fire Department and Deputy Andrew Quintal traveled to the island on a TWRA boat and the campers took them to the body.

Sergeant Gregory commented on the discovery, "Deputy Quintal was familiar with the missing person case involving Bobby Campbell and confirmed the body to be him."