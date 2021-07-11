Watch
News

Actions

Missing Rutherford County teen found safe

items.[0].image.alt
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
skylar potter
Posted at 9:12 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 22:13:10-04

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old girl from Rutherford County who was reported missing was found safe on Saturday.

Skylar Potter was reported missing from her home in Readyville on Thursday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office considered her endangered.

She was found early Saturday in North Carolina after an investigation by sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security investigations lead to her location.

According to Detective Austin Mobbs, Potter left letters about leaving her home.

Mobbs and Detective Joseph Duncan followed leads and found a connection to 22-year-old Jake Anderson from North Carolina.

“It was learned that Jake had picked up Skylar and transported her to his home in North Carolina,” Mobbs reported.

North Carolina officers helped lead the detectives to Anderson's home where Skylar was found.

She was then safely returned to Rutherford County. Charges are pending against Anderson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now