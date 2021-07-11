Missing Rutherford County teen found safe

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old girl from Rutherford County who was reported missing was found safe on Saturday.

Skylar Potter was reported missing from her home in Readyville on Thursday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office considered her endangered.

She was found early Saturday in North Carolina after an investigation by sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security investigations lead to her location.

According to Detective Austin Mobbs, Potter left letters about leaving her home.

Mobbs and Detective Joseph Duncan followed leads and found a connection to 22-year-old Jake Anderson from North Carolina.

“It was learned that Jake had picked up Skylar and transported her to his home in North Carolina,” Mobbs reported.

North Carolina officers helped lead the detectives to Anderson's home where Skylar was found.

She was then safely returned to Rutherford County. Charges are pending against Anderson.