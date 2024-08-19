Missing Smith County juveniles found safe on Monday

Two missing kids, 10 and 12 years old have been found safe in Smith County!

Xavier Brown and Connor Lynch were last seen in the Brush Creek area of Smith County around 4:30 pm on Sunday. They were believed to be riding this red dirt bike.

Any information on their whereabouts please contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 615-735-2626.

