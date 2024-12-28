Missing Tennessee teenage girl found in Louisiana, authorities said

ST. CHARLES, La. (WTVF) — Louisiana authorities said this weekend they located a missing Tennessee teenage girl after they found her in a tent out in the woods.

The 14-year-old girl was playing an online game when she met the suspected man Alexander Materne, who police have charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, felony human trafficking, carnal knowledge and one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child.

He reportedly took her from her home on Dec. 23. Police didn't say what part of Tennessee she was kidnapped.

Police said Materne took the girl to his house in St. Rose, Louisiana, where the two engaged in sexual acts. Materne told police that is when she told him her age.

Authorities said Materne and the teen left the location in St. Rose. He bought the girl a tent, food and water and dropped her off in a wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish.

Police said Materne then went to Jennings, Louisiana, to celebrate Christmas with his family. The teen's family learned about Materne’s ties to Jennings and contacted Louisiana police to check for Materne and their child.

Materne was located at a family member's residence in Jennings. When asked about the teenager, police said he agreed to show detectives where he dropped off the girl in Tangipahoa Parish.

Detectives located her in the woods. She was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

