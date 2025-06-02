Missing zebra in Rutherford County becomes social media sensation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pet zebra that escaped in Rutherford County over the weekend has become an internet sensation as the search continues.

According to authorities, the zebra got loose on Saturday, prompting authorities to temporarily close a portion of Interstate 24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway where the animal was spotted.

"Everybody's just getting a hoot out of it, here in Murfreesboro," said Stuart Irby, a barber at WoodsViking Barbershop.

WoodsViking Barbershop has been buzzing with conversations about the striped escapee, which has captured the community's attention.

Several local businesses have embraced the situation by posting memes incorporating a zebra.

The zebra's owners continue their search for the beloved pet as many in the community hope for its safe return.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has seen the missing zebra or who may have information to contact them at 615-898-7770.

