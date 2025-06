NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ed the zebra, who has been roaming around all of Rutherford County, has been captured.

A team from Texas that sold Ed arrived with a helicopter and successfully located him in Christian, Tenn.

The crew dropped a net onto the zebra before they airlifted him out of the area.

This is an ongoing story, we will update once we receive more information.

