Missouri QB Beau Pribula carted off field with left ankle injury against No. 10 Vanderbilt

Wade Payne/AP
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (9) looks for a receiver as he's chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Zaylin Wood (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula hurt his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart early in the third quarter against No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Pribula was hurt running out of the shotgun on fourth-and-goal at the Vanderbilt 2. Miles Capers and Bryan Longwell stopped Pribula after a 1-yard gain with 11:15 left in the third quarter of a 3-3 game. One defender landed on Pribula's ankle as he was folded backward from defenders coming the other direction.

The quarterback didn't get up, and trainers quickly brought a bag out and placed an air cast over his left ankle. Then he was put on a cart and taken for further treatment.

The 15th-ranked Tigers turned to freshman Matt Zollers. He came in having completed all six of his pass attempts for 40 yards with one touchdown. He also has a rushing touchdown.

