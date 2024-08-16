Missouri woman arrested on federal charges in an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on federal charges in an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family.

According to the Department of Justice, Lisa Jeanine Findley, reportedly posed as three different people affiliated with a fictitious private lender and falsely claimed Presley's daughter had borrowed $3.8 million in 2018 from the lender, pledging Graceland as collateral for the loan and failed to repay the debt.

Findley also allegedly fabricated loan documents, forging the signatures of Elvis Presley’s daughter and a Florida State notary public.

She then reportedly filed a false creditor’s claim with the Superior Court of California and a fake deed of trust with the Shelby County Register’s Office in Memphis.

“As a Memphian, I know that Graceland is a national treasure,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “This defendant allegedly used a brazen scheme to try to defraud the Presley family of their interest in this singularly important landmark. Of course, all homeowners deserve to have their property protected from fraud, and the Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits financial crimes or identity theft.”