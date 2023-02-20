Watch Now
Mix of Broadway classics and new favorites headline TPAC's 2023-24 season

Tennessee Performing Arts Center
TPAC announces 2023-24 season.
tpac 202324 season.JPG
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:30:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2023-24 season at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center will have something for the entire family.

The season opens perfectly aligned with spooky season, as Wicked will grace the stage from October 11-29.

A new musical that already has a place in our hearts will finish out 2023 as Mrs. Doubtfire comes to TPAC for a week long run from November 7-12.

2024 opens with a bang with Funny Girl and Girl from the North Country coming to TPAC.

Funny Girl opens the new year with a week long run from January 2-7.

Girl from the North Country finishes January and takes us into February with a run from January 30 to February 4.

Black history month will be celebrated as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical comes to TPAC from February 13-18.

Don't say his name three times, but Beetlejuice will bring his eccentric personality to the TPAC stage for a one week run from March 12-17.

The 2023-24 season finishes up with a mix of old and new as Disney's Frozen will cool down TPAC for the month of May.

The blockbuster movie comes to the stage May 7-18.

The iconic musical Hairspray closes out the TPAC season with a run from June 11-16.

Two special add-on performances will also be coming to the TPAC stage in 2024.

The Cher Show comes to Music City from January 19-20. The Tony award-winning musical tells the story of the pop icon, with three different women taking on the role.

A musical classic will also be an add-on performance at TPAC this coming season.

Annie comes to TPAC from March 27-30.

Season ticket packages will be available for purchase beginning March 13 here.

