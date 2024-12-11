Mixed feelings over mixed-use downtown Franklin development district project

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know our area is constantly changing and we know you're interested in the developments as well.

In a matter of months, crews will break ground on this big project off Columbia Avenue in downtown Franklin.

Some find the project worthwhile while others disagree.

“My mom likes to say we’re a contract postal unit, but we’re also a community postal unit,” said Madeline Brown.

Madeline Brown quit her job in Nashville to help her mother make the Five Points station post office a central part of downtown Franklin. She remembers the warm community welcome.

“It’s a special place,” she said.

They in turn are welcoming another newcomer: the Margin District mixed-use development project about a block away on Columbia Avenue.

“As they’re developing that we’re hoping we can be that anchor spot for the complexes that are going in the apartments… it’s not just a place to mail things we’ve got snacks. We’ve got home essentials,” said Brown.

Some businesses I spoke with off-camera are calling the new project a "mess” fearing the project spanning a couple of blocks will "mess up" the downtown area to resemble Nashville.

When completed, the Margin District will house 25 luxury apartments, retail, office, and parking space.

“I don’t want to land a spaceship in downtown Franklin,” said NAI Nashville Stanton Group CEO, Devin McClendon. “Our purpose from the very beginning was if we’re going to grade something new aside something that’s older. How does it blend?”

The group first acquired the Handy Hardware building, a spot CEO Devin McClendon found had strong sentimental ties. That's why he says it will remain a centerpiece and keep many of its original attributes.

“And that has not come about easily, that's been its own structure and architectural challenge but it’s also a balance,” said McClendon.

“You can’t stop the growth but you can manage how you react to it and we’re taking it in stride,” said Brown.

Developers say contracts for the luxury apartments are open now.

They plan to break ground on the project after the new year.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.