MJ4Hope receives thousands of dollars in donations for victims of apartment fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Devario Parson learned the news Saturday — his apartment in Glass Creek Village was destroyed by a fire.

"So we're literally ready to discharge, go home, start healing and nursing our baby boy, and we realize that we don't have anywhere to go," said Parson.

The fire happened as he and his wife were about to bring their baby home from the hospital.

"Baby had new furniture. He had a whole room that was set up, all the gifts we received from the baby shower from other people that love us so much — that's gone, everything is gone," said Parson.

Amy Breedlove is the executive director of MJ4Hope. On her desk is a stack of 31 applications from victims of the fire.

"The hope is to get them whole," she said. "That's the goal."

So far, the nonprofit has raised nearly $45,000, some of which will also go to an injured firefighter still in critical condition.

"The thing is with us it's the money that's donated. We're going to turn around and get it right back into the family's hands," said Breedlove.

Despite losing so much, Parson did recover something — his wedding band was found in the rubble. Now he, his wife and new son, Dawson Liam, are starting over.

"'Dawson' means beloved son of David and 'Liam' is a very strong fighter," said Parson. "But we had no idea that he would be born into such times where he had to be strong."

A GoFundMehas been started for the Parson family. You can donate to other victims of the fire and the injured Mt. Juliet firefighter by going here.