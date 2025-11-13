MLS to adopt global soccer calendar in 2027

Major League Soccer is preparing for a major shift in how it operates, announcing plans to move to a summer-to-spring season beginning in 2027. The change, approved this week by the league’s Board of Governors, brings MLS in line with the competition calendar used by top international leagues. The league is still working with the MLS Players Association to finalize the transition details.

The first full season under the new format will begin in mid-to-late July 2027 and run through late May 2028, ending with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. MLS will also introduce a midwinter break from mid-December through early February, meaning no league matches will be played in January. Before the shift, a shortened transition season will take place from February to May 2027, featuring 14 regular-season games, playoffs, and an MLS Cup. That mini-season will determine entries for major competitions including the U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup.

Commissioner Don Garber said aligning with the global calendar will strengthen the league’s competitiveness, streamline player transfers, and reduce conflicts with international windows. MLS said the change follows two years of research and extensive consultation with owners, players, partners, and fans.

