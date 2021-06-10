MNDP: 22 guns stolen from vehicles in just one week; 343 stolen from vehicles this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials are urging gun owners not to leave their guns in their vehicles.

The MNDP says stolen gun reports between Sunday, May 30, and Saturday, June 5 show that 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks and another five were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

So far this year, 343 guns have been stolen from vehicles, according to Metro Police.

The weapons are routinely taken from cars in parking garages, those parked outside nightclubs, private residents, hotels and short-term rental properties, according to reports.

Police say the theft reports go hand in hand with an increase in violent acts of crime, including homicide, as well as vehicle theft, carjackings and robberies.

A review of stolen vehicle reports in Nashville during this same reporting period reveals that 72 percent of the automobiles taken, which amounted to 55 out of 76 recorded, were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves, according to a MNPD press release. Nine of the 76 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

Police officials strongly encouraged Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables, especially guns, and to remove the keys in order to prevent crime and possibly save a life.