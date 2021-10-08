MNPD: 15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said 15 men have been charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking investigation in Nashville.
Police said the two-day operation was conducted by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, along with the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations.
According to police, the men responded to a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who posed as 16-year-old girls.
The following suspects have been charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act:
- Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville
- Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville
- Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville
- Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville
- Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville
- Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville
- Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville
- William Moore, 55, of Nashville
- Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville
- Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville
- Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon
- James White, 57, of Greenbrier
- Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville
- Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville
- Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville