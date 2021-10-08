MNPD: 15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said 15 men have been charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking investigation in Nashville.

Police said the two-day operation was conducted by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, along with the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to police, the men responded to a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who posed as 16-year-old girls.

The following suspects have been charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act: