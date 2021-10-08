Watch
MNPD: 15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking investigation

Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:04:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said 15 men have been charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking investigation in Nashville.

Police said the two-day operation was conducted by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, along with the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to police, the men responded to a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who posed as 16-year-old girls.

The following suspects have been charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act:

  •  Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville
  • Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville
  • Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville
  • Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville
  • Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville
  • Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville
  • Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville
  • William Moore, 55, of Nashville
  • Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville
  • Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville
  • Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon
  • James White, 57, of Greenbrier
  • Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville
  • Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville
  • Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville
