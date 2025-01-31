MNPD adds another shift to police in Nashville during high-call hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Friday they will add an additional work shift for officers so they could have more visibility during the highest-need hours in the city.

Chief John Drake has called it the D shift, which consists of operating from noon until 10:30 p.m. each day. Drake said this new shift will start Feb. 1. It will have 41 officers, five sergeants and one lieutenant.

"D-shift officers will have the flexibility to provide additional resources to any of our eight precincts across the county, particularly those that have a higher volume of pending calls," Drake said.

Besides supporting precincts with a high call volume, Drake said D shift officers will also assist in securing large crime scenes, respond to demonstrations/protests and support other precision policing efforts.

Considering regular days off, vacations, sick leave, in-service training, etc., the D-shift will operate with a minimum staffing of 18 officers plus supervisors.

Other MNPD shifts

Day Detail (A-shift): 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Evening Detail (B-shift): 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Overnight Detail (C-shift): 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

