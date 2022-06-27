MNPD and TBI arrest four men delivering narcotics in East Nashville

Metro Police and the TBI have made four more arrests in their ongoing efforts to crack down on fentanyl-laced drugs.
The four men were arrested earlier today at an East Nashville parking lot while attempting to deliver 4.1 pounds of crystal meth and 25 grams of cocaine, both laced with fentanyl. Police also seized one pistol.
The names of the suspects have not been released. We'll share updates as we learn more.
