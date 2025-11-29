MNPD announces Safe Surrender to resolve non-violent warrants in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that individuals in Davidson County with non-violent state warrants will be offered a chance to resolve their cases without arrest during Nashville Safe Surrender 2025, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13.

According to MNPD, the event will take place at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2021 Herman Street, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. The department said participants who voluntarily surrender may receive favorable consideration and, in many cases, be able to go home the same day after consulting with attorneys and appearing before judges on-site.

MNPD reports that support services will also be available, including Juvenile Court staff for child support concerns, the Metro Action Commission for utility assistance applications, and the Urban League for job placement resources.

The police department said this is the fifth consecutive year Safe Surrender has taken place at Galilee Church and that hundreds of people have received help. MNPD reports that in 2024, 308 people participated, resulting in 670 expungements processed.

MNPD describes the initiative as a one-time opportunity for 2025, made possible through collaboration with community partners and volunteers.

