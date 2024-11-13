MNPD arrest man after ankle monitor places him at October crime scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is back in custody after allegedly shooting a teenager last month in East Nashville.

MNPD officials said his ankle monitor helped detectives place him at the scene of the October shooting.

27-year-old Keandre Johnson had been wearing one because of an arrest earlier this year involving fentanyl, cocaine and a gun. He's now back in custody after shooting a 19-year-old man on S. 13th Street in East last month.

Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives arrested him, charging him with felony aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment.

Johnson is in jail facing a $191,000 bond.