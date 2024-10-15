MNPD arrest remaining suspects in weekend shooting on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police arrested two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting on Jefferson Street. The pair had been hiding out since Saturday.

They were found in a short term rental just one street away from where the shooting happened. Nine people are still recovering from gunshot wounds, three of those victims are children.

Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, both 24, were the final two suspects Metro Police had been looking for. In total for this shooting, there were five men involved in the gunfire. One ended up being fatally shot, two others are still recovering after sustaining injuries.

One of the men arrested, Davis, had this gun on him when he was arrested. He was convicted of robbery, felony gun possession and felony drug possession charges in April.

Authorities are attributing the violence to a shoot-out between several suspected gang members happening along Jefferson Street near 27th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Drake said in a statement, "The shooters had no regard for human life and put a crowd of innocent persons, including children, in extreme danger. The entire criminal justice system must treat violent gun crime with the seriousness it demands with resulting incarceration for those convicted."

Police are still working to figure out an exact motive.