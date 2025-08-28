MNPD, ATF, and TBI highlight initiative to prevent weapons getting into the hands of criminals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new joint law enforcement initiative is aiming to remind you of the dangers of buying a gun for someone else without proper licensing. It's called Straw Purchasing, and a lot of people may not even be aware it's illegal.

Yesterday, Metro Nashville Police, the ATF, Metro police, and the TBI held a press conference for their Don't Lie for the Other Guy campaign.

They say buying someone else a gun without proper licensing undermines the laws designed to prevent those who pose a serious risk to public safety from gaining access to firearms. This allows felons or those with certain mental health conditions to bypass background checks and obtaining weapons. Law enforcement officials say those weapons more often than not are being used in violent crimes.

In 2022, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. It increases the maximum terms of imprisonment for straw purchasing to 15 years and a $250,000 fine.

It's a 25-year prison sentence if the weapon is used to commit a felony, in an act of terrorism, or a drug trafficking crime. These agencies say you should be safe, ask questions before you act, and don't lie for the other guy.

