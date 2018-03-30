MNPD 'Buys' Leavened Bread From Synagogue For Passover

4:20 PM, Mar 30, 2018
1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - To commemorate the beginning of Passover, the Metro Nashville Police Chief and West End Synagogue teamed up for a special yearly tradition.

Chief Steve Anderson purchased leavened bread from the West End Synagogue Friday morning.

In Jewish culture it's forbidden to own the products while observing the holiday. Therefore, each year the Synagogue symbolically sells them to police.  

West End Synogogue members will "buy back" their bread at the end of Passover. This is the 24th year for the tradition.

Jews celebrate Passover to commemorate God freeing the Israelites from oppressive slavery in Egypt.

 

