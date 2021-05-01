MNPD Chief announces addition to Office of Alternative Policing Strategies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced the expansion of the recently created office of Alternative Police Strategies.

Terrence Graves will join the office and work alongside Inspector David Imhof. Their goal is to develop and advance three priorities: Juvenile Diversion, the Creation of a Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team, and Gun Violence Intervention.

Graves is a 23-year MNPD veteran, who has commanded operations at the North Precinct for the past nine years.

“Captain Graves is passionate about dissuading juveniles from violence and reducing gun crime,” Chief Drake said in a press release. “The new work he is undertaking with Inspector Imhof will be important for Nashville’s public safety both now and into the future.”

Graves holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Alabama State University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University.

Captain Anthony McClain will succeed Graves as commander of the North Precinct. McClain is a 23-year MNPD veteran who most recently led the Special Victims Division in the Investigative Services Bureau. He has also led the West Precinct’s day shift and supervised narcotics operations in the Specialized Investigations Division. McClain holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University.

“I have full confidence that Commander McClain will continue to strengthen community partnerships over the North Precinct’s 118 square miles, and will work with the community to develop evolving effective crime reduction strategies,” Chief Drake said.

Lieutenant Greg Davis will succeed McClain as head of the Special Victims Division. Davis is a 22-year MNPD veteran who was already a supervisor in the Special Victims Division. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Memphis and a Master’s Degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Also moving up in the ranks is Lieutenant Pete Dusche who will be made captain to lead the department’s first-ever Family Intervention Division, based at the Family Safety Center next door to police headquarters.

Dusche is a 21-year MNPD veteran who most recently led the Midtown Hills Precinct’s Investigations Unit. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Mountain State University in West Virginia and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Villanova University.

“The creation of the Family Intervention Division signifies our police department’s strong commitment to provide resources to victims of crime, including crisis intervention, counseling, critical incident debriefings, and advocacy throughout the investigative process and court proceedings,” Chief Drake said. “Captain Dusche will lead our team of 19 victim counselors and advocates as they perform the vitally important work of helping victims, young and old, through trauma-informed care.”

Captain Dusche will work directly with Office of Family Safety Director Diane Lance, whose team works to enhance victim safety and offender accountability by providing crisis intervention services to victims of interpersonal violence.