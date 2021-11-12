Watch
MNPD: Church burglar tried to stab K9 during arrest; facing animal cruelty charge

Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said an accused church burglar is facing several charges, including aggravated animal cruelty, after trying to stab a police dog during her arrest.

Police said Canine Officer Austin Bass and his partner, Otto, responded to a burglary call around 10 p.m. Thursday at Carpenter’s Square Church on Nolensville Pike.

According to police, Bass ordered the suspect — identified as 37-year-old Bonnie McLemore — to surrender or he would send in a dog. McLemore apparently tried to block them from entering by putting a chair in the window.

Churchburglar.jpg
Bonnie McLemore

Police said she also threatened to shoot the dog and tried to stab him with a pair of scissors before she was restrained.

Both Bass and his police dog suffered cuts from broken glass and required medical attention.

Police said McLemore drove to the church in a Dodge Charger that she admitted to stealing earlier Thursday from the 400 block of McNally Drive.

She was jailed on a $42,000 bond on charges of burglary, auto theft, aggravated animal cruelty and vandalism.

