MNPD Deputy Chief of Police dies from natural causes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police Deputy in Chief Mike Alexander died Monday morning due to natural causes.

According to a statement from MNPD, Alexander, 53, served as an officer with the department for 31 years and was appointed to the role of Deputy Chief of the department's Investigative Services Bureau on May 1, 2022. In this role, Alexander oversaw the police department's investigative components, including Homicide, Special Victims, Specialized Investigations, Domestic Violence, Youth Services, Family Intervention, Fraud and Auto Theft.

MNPD Chief John Drake gave the following statement:

“In his time as Deputy Chief and member of our command staff, Mike absolutely excelled. I had full confidence in Mike’s leadership skills and his strong ability to make thoughtful, reasoned decisions. Mike was respected and appreciated by those under his command and throughout our police department. He talked frequently of the excellent police work being performed by the officers who reported to him. I am among many who will deeply miss Mike.”

The report from MNPD says that Alexander was a devoted football fan and season ticket holder for the Tennessee Titans. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and two adult children, Lauren and Jacob. Funeral arrangements for Alexander are pending.