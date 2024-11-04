MNPD detectives investigating two 'unrelated' shootings at an Antioch recording studio parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro detectives are investigating what they're calling two "unrelated" shootings at a recording studio in Antioch this weekend.

One of the shooting happened late Saturday night, the other early Sunday morning.

Police made an arrest in Sunday's shooting after pursing strong leads in the case. 25-year-old Jaden Johnson is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Justin Williams.

According to detectives, Williams was sitting in his car at a recording studio on Hill Avenue on Sunday morning when Johnson came up with a gun. We're told the two got in an argument before the shots were fired and that police found the victim around 6 a.m.

Hours earlier at the same recording studio at 9 p.m. on Saturday, police found 45-year-old Johnathan Wallace in his car, shot to death. Detectives conducted several interviews and have strong leads in this death, but have not made an arrest.

The motive in both shootings remains under investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.