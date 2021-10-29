MNPD: Endangered teens who ran away from group home could be in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have asked the public’s help in locating two teenage girls who they say ran away from a group home — and could be in Nashville.

Police said 14-year-old Jaida Enos and 17-year-old Tember Evans ran away from a group home in East Tennessee on October 20.

Please help us find 2 endangered teens, Jaida Enos, 14, & Tember Evans, 17, runaways from an East TN group home who are last known to have been in Nashville's Napier-Sudekum public housing area. See them? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/VP2jiJFKnk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 29, 2021

They were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area.

Anyone seeing them or knowing their whereabouts is asked to immediately call 615-862-8600.