MNPD expanding the Citizen Online Reporting program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting today, May 1st Metro Nashville expanding its Citizen Online Reporting program by adding the following criminal activities:

Retail Scam

Definition: Theft of money or merchandise from a retail/merchant location whereby a suspect uses deceptive and/or fraudulent methods to obtain them.

Examples: Fraudulent return scams, price tag switching, and money changing scams.

Bicycle Theft

Definition: The theft of a bicycle from an outside location, not to include enclosed structures/sheds. This does not include motorized/electric bikes or scooters.

Examples: The bicycle was stolen from a bike rack, off the street, or other outside area.

Theft from a Residential Yard

Definition: The theft of items from outside a residential location. This does not include theft of vehicles, theft of items from vehicles, or items stolen from enclosed structures/sheds.

Examples: An outdoor grill, lawn furniture, or lawn and garden equipment is stolen from the patio/yard.

MNPD wants people to continue sending in different complaints and criminal activity to them. So far this year there have been a little one thousand citizen online incident reports and also received over 3,000 minor crash reports.

Incidents can be filed online but not all incidents can be filed online. If your incident is not listed in the category selection list, please call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 for non-emergencies. For ALL emergencies call 911.