MNPD host "Wrapped in Love" blanket drive for foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are partnering with local organizations to collect new blankets for children in the foster care system through the "Wrapped in Love Blanket Drive."

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department's youth services division is working alongside Stepstone Family to gather warm blankets for children entering foster care as they wait to meet their new families.

The blanket drive runs through February 20, giving community members until the end of this week to donate. The event starts at 1 p.m. today at Metro police headquarters, allowing people to drop off donations during lunch breaks or after work hours.

Police officials say many children in the foster care system need warm blankets during the winter months. The initiative aims to provide comfort items for these vulnerable youth during their transition period.

Community members can participate by donating new blankets at Metro police headquarters. The drive represents a collaborative effort between law enforcement and social services to support local foster children.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).