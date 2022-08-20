MNPD hosts gun buy-back event.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with the Nashville Predators Foundation for a gun buy-back event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will walk away knowing their community is a safer place with fewer unwanted guns around and also a $50 Kroger gift card.

Anyone can go to the Greater Revelations Baptist Church off Jefferson Street to turn in any unwanted guns. You can do so no questions asked. There will also be a drop box there for people to dispose of any expired medications.

Officials with the Predators hope to provide a judgment-free space for people to surrender their guns and hope to make our community a safer place by reducing the amount of gun-related incidents.

“With school back in session, this is no better time for parents, grandparents and guardians to think hard about guns in the home that are unwanted or unsafe that could fall into the hands of kids," said MNPD Chief John Drake.

In similar buyback events over the years, more than 650 firearms have been turned into Metro Police.