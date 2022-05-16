MNPD identifies man killed in south Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have identified 26-year-old Adrian Castillo as the man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in south Nashville.

Police say witnesses reported attending a house party prior to the shooting when unknown suspect(s) opened fire as the group was allegedly returning to their car.

They also reported the three men with Castillo at the time said they drove him to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital, but couldn’t get inside. Castillo was then driven to a friend’s house by the group on Coleridge Drive where an ambulance was dispatched. The crime scene was located by detectives on Wallace Road.

Castillo was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.