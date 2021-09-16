MNPD identify Gallatin Pike crash victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Department officials identified a Gallatin Pike crash victim as a 44-year-old Nashville woman.

According to MNPD's preliminary investigation, the woman was driving her Nissan Altima south on North Gallatin Pike when, for reasons unknown, she crossed the center left-turn lane and entered the northbound lanes of travel, hitting a Chrysler 300.

She was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died. The driver of the Chrysler 300, Quiana Roberson, 28, of Clarksville, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Police did not release the woman's identity as the department is still working to notify the woman's next of kin.