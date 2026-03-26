MNPD investigating 'credible threats' against NES and its employees following ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating what the department is calling credible threats against NES and its employees following January's ice storm.

There have been at least 11 instances of threatening, harassing, or doxing behaviors that police are aware of.

NES reported a spree of car break-ins at an employee parking lot during the height of the storm response. On Wednesday, during an NES board meeting, CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said there were "credible death threats" against management.

This comes as the board is working to make sure widespread outages like we saw a few weeks ago, never happen again. The board hired seven new tree-trimming companies for $21 million.

The security threat team in Metro Nashville Police’s Specialized Investigations Division is investigating the threats.

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