MNPD investigating two shootings overnight; one deadly and the other aimed at a Nashville Fire station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police is investigating two shootings that happened in just a matter of hours overnight. One shooting was deadly and the another happened at a Nashville Fire Station.
The deadly shooting investigation started just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Shots were fired at a home in a subdivision off of Birchmill Point South in Antioch. Investigators found a man dead inside a home.
We are working to learn his name, age, and what led up to the shooting. Police have not released the identity of a suspect at this time.
The second shooting was at a Nashville Fire Department station off Forest View Drive. Shots were fired into the building.
Police say no one was hurt from the gunfire, but we are waiting for a response from the fire department for a statement.
Both shootings are active investigations.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
