MNPD launches new, public data dashboards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department launched new data dashboards on its public website including crime mapping, police interactions and police use of force.

“These first-ever MNPD data dashboards enhance the police department’s transparency and present timely information in an easy-to-understand format that can be accessed on a desktop computer, a tablet, or a smartphone on the go,” Chief Drake said in a press release. “The dashboards help better inform the community at large about crime issues and police responses. I am grateful to MNPD analysts Blaine Ray and Matt Morley for their untiring work on this project, and Metro Government’s Information Technology staff for making it all work on the web.”

The dashboards can be found here. The include the following information:

Mapping of crime incidents, gunshot injuries, vehicle stops and crashes

Victim & suspect demographics

Vehicle stop outcomes

Police interactions

Police use of force

MNPD employee demographics

Officer attrition

Community engagement activities

Data and mapping can be summarized at the county level, by zip code, police precinct or Metro Council district. The dashboards are updated through automation once a day during overnight hours.