MNPD launches self-reporting program for minor crashes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new system from the Metro Nashville Police Department aims to make reporting minor accidents crashes easier.

The self-reporting program allows drivers to enter all minor crash details into an online portal instead of having an officer come to the scene. It takes effect Monday August 22.

When you call police about a crash, they’ll determine whether the collision qualifies and then the driver will receive a link to begin reporting the info.

Only certain kinds of crashes qualify including ones where both drivers agree to share information and agree on the circumstances of the crash, there are no injuries, the crash isn't a hit-and-run and doesn't involve any type of crime and none of the vehicles involved are inoperable.

The completed reports will go to the Records Division where the drivers and their insurance companies can get copies if needed.

MNPD said the goal is to make reporting accidents and minor crashes easier to deal with and ease the burden on responding officers.

This will also allow drivers to go about their day instead of dealing with long wait times for officers as well.