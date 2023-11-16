MNPD new data shows 40% of arrests made in 2023 were people released for previous crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police released new data that shows about half of the people they arrested this year, had recently been charged with other crimes.

Police data shows 40% of the more than 17,742 people arrested through the end of September 2023 were on bond for other offenses or in some pre-trial release status.

That equals to 3,770 people being released on bond and 3,300 people who went through pre-trial release. This has raised questions from people who say they feel like they should have an explanation from Metro's District Attorney for why things are not being handled differently.

People pointed to last week's shooting that killed Belmont student Jillian Ludwig as an example. The man accused had been charged in previous crimes, however he couldn't be put to trial because he was deemed incompetent. People who responded to police findings say not only is it an issue, but they're a bit concerned that criminals are put back on the streets and could either repeat what they've done or possibly do something worse.

People say while the numbers are startling, they’re thankful police have this transparency tool to let the public know about what's happening in the communities we call home.