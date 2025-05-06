MNPD officer injured after late night crash with DUI suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An MNPD officer was injured late Monday night after the cruiser they were driving was hit by a driver charged with DUI.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened just after 11 o'clock Monday night on Gallatin Pike.

A vehicle driven by 38-year-old Phillip Deark pulled out in front of the MNPD cruiser after not yielding. The MNPD cruiser struck the passenger side of the vehicle causing the officer to have cuts and bruises from the crash.

According to police, Deark began walking away from the crash while ignoring the officer's command for him to stop.

A fight ensued after police say Deark resisted being placed under arrest by the officer.

When backup officers arrived on scene, they noticed Deark showed signs of intoxication.

Deark struggled with field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.

A bag of marijuana was also found in the area where Deark walked away following the initial crash.

Deark was also charged with resisting arrest.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at dalton.hammonds@newschannel5.com.